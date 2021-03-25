Highway projects planned for 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Funding from federal COVID relief approved in late 2020 helps pay for a number of road construction projects in Wisconsin for the next two years.

The 42 projects total $147.3 million.

“Wisconsin, like other states, experienced transportation revenue shortfalls as a result of the pandemic and this helps put us back on course,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson.

Ten projects in north-central and northeastern Wisconsin are scheduled for 2021.

The remaining 32 projects are slated for 2022.

Much of the roadwork for next year happens in southwestern Wisconsin. Work is set for Monroe, Jackson, Vernon, Crawford, and Buffalo counties.

Some of the projects include:

Monroe County:

Wisconsin 21: Tomah to Necedah-Resurfacing

Wisconsin 71: Wilton to Elroy-Replace bridge over the Kickapoo River

Vernon County:

Wisconsin 56: Viroqua to Richland Center-Replace Bishop Branch bridge

Wisconsin 162: Stoddard to Coon Valley-Resurfacing Cty. KK to Hwy 14.

Wisconsin 56: Viroqua to Richland Center - Replace pavement Mahoney Rd. to WIS 131

Jackson County:

US 10: Osseo to Fairchild-Widen shoulder-West County Line to US 12 West

Wisconsin 71: Melrose to Sparta-Resufacing-WIS 54 to WIS 108

Wisconsin 108: West Salem to Melrose-Resurfacing-La Crosse/Jackson Co. line to WIS 71

Buffalo County: