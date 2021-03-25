Skip to Content

Jihadi rebels hit town in north Mozambique near gas project

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Jihadi rebels are fighting to capture Palma, a strategic town in northern Mozambique where fighting continued Thursday after launching a three-pronged assault on the center a day earlier.  Defense ministry spokesman Col. Omar Saranga said the town in Cabo Delgado province was attacked “in three directions” by “terrorists.” He said he did not yet have information on casualties or damage caused by the attack. The coordinated attacks began just hours after Total, the France-based oil and gas company, announced that it would resume work on its multi-billion-dollar liquified natural gas project just a few kilometers outside Palma. 

