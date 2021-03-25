La Crosse apartment damaged by fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse apartment is damaged in a fire early Thursday afternoon but no one is hurt in the incident.

The La Crosse Fire Department received a call to go to 106 South 10th Street for a fire in an apartment.

Battalion Chief David Snow said that when they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the front and side of the first floor apartment.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment. Chief Snow said the apartment suffered heavy smoke and moderate fire damage.

Everyone in the building got out safely. No injuries were reported.

Chief Snow said the person living in the apartment has to relocate due to the fire. The residents of the other three apartments are able to remain in the building.