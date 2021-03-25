La Crosse School District suspends school resource officer memorandum of understanding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Citing the recent incident involving what they call 'the recent harassment and intimidation' of a La Crosse resident, the School District of La Crosse says they can't enter into a new SRO memorandum of understanding with the La Crosse Police Department.

In a release from Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel and School Board President Dr. Laurie Cooper Stoll, it said:

"The School District of La Crosse is deeply concerned by the recent harassment and intimidation of La Crosse resident Joella Striebel who served on the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council (CJMC.) No community member, let alone one who strives to fulfill a civic duty in service to us all, should have their safety endangered in this way.

The actions against a member of the CJMC and efforts to prevent the creation of a police oversight committee call into question whether the School District of La Crosse can fulfill the recommendations of the district’s SRO program evaluation report without endangering the members of the SRO advisory committee and school district employees.

The school board and district administration are committed to public transparency regarding the SRO program. Until written assurances are made and steps outlined to ensure that employees of the school district and members of the SRO advisory committee will not face harassment and intimidation for providing oversight of the program, the School District of La Crosse cannot enter into a new SRO memorandum of understanding."

The district and police department's current memorandum of understanding remains in effect through June.

In December 2020, by a 6-1 vote with two abstentions, the school board gave the superintendent the go-ahead to implement a plan to reduce the number of officers in the district from five to three next year and from three to two in the 2022 school year.

The plan was set to save the district about $140,000.