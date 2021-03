LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Dahl Branch of the La Crosse Area YMCA isn't open on Friday.

The organization posted on their Facebook page the reason for the closure is because they won't have any water in the building.

Repair work is scheduled for Friday on a water line leading into the building.

The Houser Branch in Onalaska isn't affected and is open for use by members.