LGBT groups want equality law in Japan before Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Activists have submitted a petition with over 106,000 signatures to Japan’s ruling party, calling for an LGBT equality law to be enacted before the Tokyo Games. They say Japan as host nation should live up to the Olympic charter banning gender and sexual discrimination. Their action came on the day the Olympic torch relay began in the northern prefecture of Fukushima counting down to the Games that start in July. LGBTQ and other human rights activists say the momentum for the law is rising as Japan gets attention over its handling of gender equality, diversity and other human rights issues. Japan has slowly shown increased support and awareness of sexual diversity but lacks legal protections.