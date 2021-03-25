Los Angeles park closed after protest to save homeless camp

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A newly installed fence is surrounding a Los Angeles park after a late-night confrontation between police and demonstrators who oppose the city’s effort to remove a large homeless encampment and perform what officials say are necessary repairs to the site. People who were already living in tents late Wednesday at Echo Park Lake were allowed to remain overnight but were given 24 hours notice to leave. Police Chief Michel Moore says Thursday that housing resources are being provided to everyone. Officials say there were verbal confrontations but that the demonstration was largely peaceful. The area’s city council members say 160 people have been moved to transitional housing.