Onalaska grad Thomas traded to Utah

Toronto (WXOW) Matt Thomas finds himself in the middle of the NBA's trade deadline transactions.

The Onalaska graduate had been traded to the Utah Jazz according to ESPN.

Thomas has spent the last two seasons with Toronto, averaging just over 4 points a game while shooting 41 percent from three-point range.

He's seen his playing time dip a little bit this season, appearing in just 26 of the Raptors 44 games.

In Utah, Thomas joins a Jazz squad that has the best record in the NBA so far this season.

Thomas helped lead Onalaska to the WIAA Div. 2 State title in 2012.