Minnesota takes on Houston, looks to stop 3-game slide

Houston Rockets (12-31, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-34, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its three-game skid when the Timberwolves play Houston.

The Timberwolves are 7-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 2.5.

The Rockets are 8-15 in conference games. Houston has a 5-19 record against teams below .500.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 23.5 points, 10 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Christian Wood leads the Rockets scoring 21.4 points and grabbing 9.8 rebounds. Jae’Sean Tate is averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 112.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 49.2% shooting.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 105.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 49.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health protocols), D’Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (quad), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Victor Oladipo: out (personal), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.