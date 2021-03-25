New US sanctions target military conglomerates in Myanmar

The United States is imposing what it calls its strongest sanctions to date over the military coup in Myanmar. Thursday’s measures generally bar American financial dealings with two giant Myanmar military holding companies. The holding companies dominate broad sectors of Myanmar’s economy, from sales of alcohol and tobacco to mining and banking. They distribute profits to the country’s military. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is targeting military officials who led the coup. Security forces seized power in the Southeast Asian nation on Feb. 1, the same day a newly elected parliament was due to take office. Security forces have killed and detained protesters and others since.