NGOs: Venezuela military, Colombia rebels continue fighting

ARAUQUITA, Colombia (AP) — International monitoring groups say clashes that began over the weekend between Venezuela’s military and a Colombian armed group in a community along the nations’ shared border have continued. Dominika Arseniuk is the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Colombia. She said Thursday that people fleeing the ongoing conflict in Apure, Venezuela, are terrified and fear for their lives. Colombian officials have raised to more than 3,900 the number of people who have moved from Venezuela to Colombia as a result of the clashes. The government has set up eight shelters to host the adults and children.