NWHL playoffs resume Friday with expansion Six the top seed

The National Women’s Hockey League playoffs are set to resume on Friday some two months after play was abruptly stopped following a COVID-19 outbreak. Play is finally scheduled to resume on the Pride’s home ice outside of Boston starting with the semifinals on Friday and Isobel Cup championship game Saturday. The games will be broadcast on NBCSN. The expansion Toronto Six enter as the top seed and will play Boston (3-4). The other semifinal features the No. 2-seeded Minnesota Whitecaps facing the Connecticut Whale. Connecticut was allowed to restart their season after being one of two teams forced to withdraw from games being played in Lake Placid, New York, in early February.