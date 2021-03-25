NYPD adding undercover patrols to combat anti-Asian attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it will increase outreach and patrols in Asian communities amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday that the department is sending undercover officers to Chinatown and other areas with significant Asian populations to prevent and disrupt attacks. Chief of Department Rodney Harrison says the undercover officers will be on patrol by the end of the weekend. He declined to give a specific number but says they are all of Asian descent. The NYPD has tallied 26 anti-Asian incidents this year, compared with eight at the same time last year.