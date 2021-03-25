Pepsi rolls out new Peeps-flavored soda

(CNN) -- Pepsi and peeps are teaming up for a new cola that combines the two sweet flavors.

The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the "Pillowy-soft and sweet" marshmallow flavor of peeps.

But you can't buy this new flavor. Pepsi is giving away three thousand packages of it through a contest.

All you have to do is post your favorite springtime activities on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag -- hanging with my peeps -- and tag Pepsi.

Winners will receive a three-pack of mini cans in bright yellow, pink, and blue colors.

Pepsi says the new flavor could eventually be sold publicly if there's demand for it.