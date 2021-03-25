Pleasant weather continues.

Clouds in the area…

A storm system is sliding by to our southeast, and did bring clouds into the weather picture. A few showers snuck into Crawford and Richland counties, but amounts were light. The chance remains early this evening, but mostly cloudy skies follow. Afternoon highs for Thursday were in the 40s to lower 50s.

Pleasant Friday is coming…

Partly cloudy skies and light winds will bring a pleasant end to the work week. Highs are going to reach into the lower to middle 50s area wide.

Early weekend rain…

Showers are expected to roam across the area later Friday night into Saturday, but amounts should be relatively light, and by Sunday sunshine will take over.

Warmer early next week…

Readings will return to the middle 50s to middle 60s for early next week, before a brief cooling trend takes over by next Wednesday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden