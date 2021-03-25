Protest in South Africa over conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Members of Ethiopia’s Tigrayan community in South Africa demonstrated in the capital, Pretoria, in a bid to bring international attention to the humanitarian crisis in the embattled region. Thursday’s demonstration in Pretoria is their second in South Africa in recent months, as Ethiopian authorities face growing pressure to end the war in Tigray, home to 6 million of Ethiopia’s 110 million people. The Tigrayan group in South Africa is demanding a United Nations-led investigation into the alleged atrocities and has questioned the credibility of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, a government-established agency, as an investigator of crimes in which government troops may be implicated.