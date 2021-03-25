Reforms pushed in Texas as trial nears in George Floyd death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawmakers in Texas are taking up a sweeping police reform package named in honor of longtime Houston resident George Floyd. It comes as a white former Minneapolis police officer is set to stand trial next week in Floyd’s death. Floyd grew up in Houston and was laid to rest in the nation’s fourth-largest city last summer. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott privately met with the Floyd family last year and floated the possibility of a law named in honor of Floyd that would take aim at police brutality. But the initial George Floyd Act rolled out by Democrats has yet to attract GOP support. A hearing is Thursday at the Texas Capitol.