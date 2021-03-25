Remains found in park believed to be missing Chinese woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say they have discovered human remains they believe are the body of a Chinese woman who has been missing since October 2019. The remains were found Thursday in Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County in Missouri. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones announced the discovery Thursday evening. Mengqi Ji Elledge’s husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February with first-degree murder in connection with her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty and is jailed without bond. The couple, of Columbia, Missouri, has a 2-year-old daughter. Authorities said DNA testing would be done to confirm that the remains are Ji’s.