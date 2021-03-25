Spielberg donates Genesis Prize money to justice nonprofits

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Spielberg said Thursday that he will donate his $1 million Genesis Prize to ten nonprofits working for racial and economic justice. The director and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, will match those donations with $1 million of their own. Spielberg will donate to Avodah, Black Voters Matter, Collaborative for Jewish Organizing, Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action, Jews of Color Initiative, Justice for Migrant Women, National Domestic Workers Alliance, Native American Rights Fund, One Fair Wage and Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.