Hurricanes destroy Kingsland, Houston State-bound

Rochester, Minn. (WXOW) The Houston Hurricanes girls basketball team made history Thursday night in their 63-49 win over Kingsland in the Section 1A championship.

They became the first girls basketball team to make it State in school history.

Emma Geiwitz led the way with 23 points and Sydney Torgerson added 19 for Houston, who improves to 18-0.

The game was tied at 26 at the half before the Hurricanes opened the second half on a 11-1 run to create the separation they needed.

"We knew it was a possibility this year. We've got some older kids, some seniors, who've been playing varsity for five years. It just meant the world just to make this the first time in school history for the girls basketball program to get to the next level. Just a great feeling," said head coach Dale Moga.

"It feels great, honestly to be the first team to play in this kind of game. It feels awesome because first time in history. Feels great to make history for our school," said Geiwitz.

Houston will find out Saturday whom they will play in the Class A quarterfinals.