La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Sparta volleyball team rallied from down 2-1 to beat Central in five set, 3-2.

The set scores were 25-20, 20-25. 17-25, 25-14 and 15-9.

Callie Ziebell led Sparta with 17 kills.

Lauren Buley had 19 kills for Central and Avery Veenendall chipped in 34 assists.

Sparta is 6-2.