La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse baseball team continued it's early season surge with a doubleheader sweep over UW-Stout, 11-5 in game one and 6-1 in game two.

In game one three different players had three hits each for the Eagles.

Parker Plume, Ethan Gerstner and Jonathan Wizner each had three hits.

Jordan Williams had two hits and drove in three runs.

The Eagles are now 4-0 on the season.