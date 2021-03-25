Three honored for lifesaving effort

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people receive an award from the La Crosse Fire Department for their efforts in helping save a life.

Madisyn Irwin, Laura Collins, and Angie Sonnefeld each got the department's Lifesaver Award at an event Thursday afternoon.

On March 1, the three YMCA employees came to the aid of a member who collapsed with a medical emergency.

The three provided care to the man until first responders arrived.

The department recognized those efforts to help man, who survived and is now out of the hospital.

"I just did the motions that I had been trained to do and I followed the instructions of the 911 operator, along with Madisyn and Angie with her help as well. At the end you just take a breath and know that you did all you can do that day," said Laura Collins.

The department hopes that sharing the story of their efforts will encourage more people to learn lifesaving techniques like CPR.