Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Owatonna 94, Lakeville South 85
Section 2=
Championship=
Shakopee 66, Chaska 48
Section 3=
Championship=
Rosemount 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 41
Section 6=
Championship=
Wayzata 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 59
Section 7=
Championship=
Duluth East 74, Coon Rapids 60
Class 3A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Byron 52, Austin 50
Section 6=
Championship=
DeLaSalle 59, Mound Westonka 50
Section 7=
Championship=
Hibbing 80, Princeton 59
Class 2A=
Section 7=
Championship=
Moose Lake/Willow River 57, Pequot Lakes 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 2=
Championship=
Chaska 61, Minnetonka 43
Section 5=
Championship=
Centennial 64, Spring Lake Park 55
Class 3A=
Section 7=
Championship=
Grand Rapids 58, Chisago Lakes 48
Class 2A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Lake City 37, Goodhue 35
Section 3=
Championship=
New London-Spicer 59, Redwood Valley 55
Section 4=
Championship=
Minnehaha Academy 80, Concordia Academy 70
Section 5=
Championship=
Providence Academy 74, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 47
Section 6=
Championship=
Albany 53, Sauk Centre 30
Section 8=
Championship=
Pelican Rapids 52, Fergus Falls 46
Class1A=
Section 3=
Championship=
Minneota 65, Southwest Minnesota Christian 48
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Houston 63, Kingsland 49
Section 4=
Championship=
Mayer-Lutheran 80, Heritage Christian Academy 55
Section 5=
Championship=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 94, Swanville 35
Section 6=
Championship=
West Central 64, Henning 53
Section 7=
Championship=
Cherry 60, Mountain Iron-Buhl 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/