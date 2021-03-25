Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:02 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 1=

Championship=

Owatonna 94, Lakeville South 85

Section 2=

Championship=

Shakopee 66, Chaska 48

Section 3=

Championship=

Rosemount 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 41

Section 6=

Championship=

Wayzata 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 59

Section 7=

Championship=

Duluth East 74, Coon Rapids 60

Class 3A=

Section 1=

Championship=

Byron 52, Austin 50

Section 6=

Championship=

DeLaSalle 59, Mound Westonka 50

Section 7=

Championship=

Hibbing 80, Princeton 59

Class 2A=

Section 7=

Championship=

Moose Lake/Willow River 57, Pequot Lakes 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 2=

Championship=

Chaska 61, Minnetonka 43

Section 5=

Championship=

Centennial 64, Spring Lake Park 55

Class 3A=

Section 7=

Championship=

Grand Rapids 58, Chisago Lakes 48

Class 2A=

Section 1=

Championship=

Lake City 37, Goodhue 35

Section 3=

Championship=

New London-Spicer 59, Redwood Valley 55

Section 4=

Championship=

Minnehaha Academy 80, Concordia Academy 70

Section 5=

Championship=

Providence Academy 74, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 47

Section 6=

Championship=

Albany 53, Sauk Centre 30

Section 8=

Championship=

Pelican Rapids 52, Fergus Falls 46

Class1A=

Section 3=

Championship=

Minneota 65, Southwest Minnesota Christian 48

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Championship=

Houston 63, Kingsland 49

Section 4=

Championship=

Mayer-Lutheran 80, Heritage Christian Academy 55

Section 5=

Championship=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 94, Swanville 35

Section 6=

Championship=

West Central 64, Henning 53

Section 7=

Championship=

Cherry 60, Mountain Iron-Buhl 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

