March Tools for Schools winner to help students get moving in the classroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Leah Justin, a Kindergarten teacher from North Woods International School, is the March Tools for Schools recipient. She now has $1,000 for her classroom thanks to our sponsors Brenengen Auto Group, Dependable Solutions, River Bank and The Board Store.

Her students are back in class after learning online for most of the year and she's using the money to get the students up and moving.

One way that she helps her students get their bodies ready to learn is with the S.M.A.R.T. program. S.M.A.R.T. stands for Stimulating Maturity through Accelerated Readiness Training. The program focuses on getting students ready for learning through a multi-sensory approach. It incorporates gross and fine motor skills into sequential movements to stimulate the brain. S.M.A.R.T. teaches students how and when to appropriately move their bodies at school. It also helps them to build strength and control over

their body.

"A lot of the things are designed to work on core muscles to get students ready to be able to sit in a chair for learning and then it also works on eye coordination and fine motor skills for things like writing," said Justin.

"Being a young kid a lot of times you know kids aren't the most coordinated so when they come into school they don't have a lot of those skills just because when they are at daycare those places prior to school they aren't required to do those things, they don't have to sit in a desk for a long time, so when they come to school and are required to sit in a desk for a long time they don't really have the ability to do that. Doing the S.M.A.R.T. program gives them the ability to use and build those skills so that they can do a better job of having to sit in their chair when they need to do that," she added.

Leah plans on purchasing a balance beam for her kids and other sensory materials for them to go through an obstacle course in the classroom.



"Now students are coming back into the classroom so that's creating another group of challenges so it's just nice to give them some financial means to help these teachers get their ideas in motion," said Teresa Knutson with River Bank.

To apply for the grant, click here.