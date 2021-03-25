Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey

TOKYO (AP) — The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics has begun its 121-day journey across Japan and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. The first runner with the torch was 2011 Women’s World Cup-winning player Azusa Iwashimizu. The opening ceremony for the start of the relay was closed to the public but was televised live. Organizers say they will stop or reroute the relay if crowding becomes a problem. The relay is a test for the upcoming Olympics with fear among the public that the event could spread the coronavirus.