UK set to extend emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are voting on whether to prolong coronavirus emergency measures that have given the government unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens’ everyday lives. The government is asking Parliament to extend the powers until September, and to approve a road map for gradually easing lockdown over the next three months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s large majority in Parliament all but guarantees success, but Johnson faces rebellion from some of his own Conservative lawmakers. They say the economic, democratic and human costs of the restrictions outweighs the benefits. The Coronavirus Act, passed a year ago as Britain went into lockdown, gives authorities powers to bar protests, shut businesses, restrict travel and detain people suspected of having the virus.