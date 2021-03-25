UK, US impose sanctions targeting Myanmar military business

Britain’s top diplomat says the U.K. and the United States are imposing further sanctions over human rights violations in Myanmar. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures target military-owned conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. for its involvement in serious abuses against the Rohingya minority and for its association with senior military figures. The Foreign Office said the move was in response to evidence that the conglomerate contributed funds to support the country’s armed forces in their campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya in 2017. Thursday’s announcement followed asset freezes and travel bans that Britain imposed on nine members of Myanmar’s military leadership last month.