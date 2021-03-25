Vaccination race enlists grassroots aides to fight mistrust

CHICAGO (AP) — In a race to boost vaccination rates as COVID-19 variants spread, U.S. communities are working feverishly to overcome mistrust and improve access among people of color. Data show hesitancy in some Black and brown communities is falling, though vaccination rates are still highest among whites. They’re showcasing Black leaders getting shots, preaching vaccination at Sunday services, holding Zoom meetings to dismantle the myths. But in the socially distanced age of COVID-19, grassroots work of regular folk-turned-recruiters stands out. Their job is approaching strangers at laundromats, grocery stores and churches, handing out educational pamphlets and making vaccination appointments for the willing.