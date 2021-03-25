Walz to deliver State of the State address on Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to deliver his third State of the State address on Sunday.

According to a news release from the governor, the address will begin at 6 p.m. and will be delivered from his former social studies classroom at Mankato West High School.

The address was initially scheduled to be delivered on March 21, but Walz postponed it so he could quarantine for 10 days after a potential COVID-19 exposure.