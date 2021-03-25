Water given to Campbell residents

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - French Island residents had a chance to get some clean drinking water on Thursday.

The free giveaway was at two locations, the Days Inn and at Olivet Lutheran Church.

The donations came from Hy-Vee Incorporated, Kwik Trip, and CVS.

Residents were able to drive through and receive two 24-packs of bottled water per person at the locations.

A Hy-Vee spokesperson said they provided the equivalent of five semi-truckloads of water for residents affected by PFAS contamination. Employees loaded the water into vehicles using safe contactless practices.

District VP Heather Gearity said that the donations were making an impact. "I would say that it's emotional and there have been a few people that are just super grateful for what we're doing here and for us to be involved, for our employees to see what we're doing, and to be able to help, it's just a really great thing."

Distributions lasted for three hours.

