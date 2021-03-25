White House to spend $10 billion to bolster vaccine effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it is dedicating another $10 billion to try to drive up vaccination rates in low-income, minority and rural enclaves throughout the country.

The effort is funded through the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed earlier this month.

It will include $6 billion in funding for community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and other preventive health care for populations at higher risk for the virus.

President Joe Biden's administration will start distributing the money in April to nearly 1,400 centers across the country.

The administration said Thursday health centers can also use the funding to modify and improve infrastructure and add mobile units.