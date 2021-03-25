Wisconsin hires ex-Cowboys assistant Gary Brown to coach RBs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown is returning to football after a one-year, health-related absence and taking the same position at Wisconsin.

Brown coached Cowboys running backs from 2013-19 while working on a staff headed by Jason Garrett.

Brown spent 2020 out of coaching while he battled cancer.

Wisconsin was seeking a running backs coach after John Settle left to take the same position at Kentucky.