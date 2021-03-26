3 Myanmar nationals with bullet wounds cross into India

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Indian police say three Myanmar nationals with serious bullet wounds have been admitted to a government-run hospital in India’s remote northeast after they crossed the border. A police officer says about a dozen people from Myanmar came to the Indian state of Manipur late Thursday after firing by Myanmar forces in a border town. Vikramji Singh said authorities pushed eight of them back into their home country and hospitalized three of them with bullet wounds “purely on humanitarian grounds.” India already has thousands of Myanmar refugees. The security crackdown since its military coup has forced more to cross the border. Some state ministers have said the number could be in the hundreds.