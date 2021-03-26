Bangor with a big win against Wauzeka-Steuben

MAUSTON, Wis.(WXOW)- Bangor faced off against Wauzeka-Steuben at the Woodside Sports Complex in a spring football showdown.

Bangor was off to a strong start in the first half. Dawson Daines gets the handoff, rushes past defenders and has a nice pick up into Wauzeka-Steuben Territory.

That rush set up Owen Wilson. He would cut down the middle and into the endzone. Bangor goes up 9-0.

Bangor would continue that lead throughout the first half. Hank Reader passes to Gunner Ellenburg and Ellenburg would get it in the endzone to continue Bangor's lead.

Bangor had a total of 244 rushing yards and 71 passing yards. The Cardinals would go on to win this matchup 47-0.