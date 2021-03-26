California woman sentenced for Catholic school bomb threats

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman who threatened to bomb a Roman Catholic preparatory school for planning to publish same-sex wedding announcements has been sentenced to nearly 1 1/2 years in federal prison. Sonia Tabizada of San Jacinto was sentenced Friday to time she already served in custody. She pleaded guilty in January to obstructing people from exercising their religious beliefs. She acknowledged making telephoned threats in May 2019 to the Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., one of the nation’s oldest Catholic schools for girls. The school had announced it planned to publish same-sex wedding announcements in its alumni magazine.