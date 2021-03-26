Canadian judge denies bail for fashion mogul Peter Nygard

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Canadian fashion mogul facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States will have to remain in jail after an unsuccessful attempt to appeal an earlier ruling that denied him bail. Peter Nygard was arrested in December in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York. Authorities there accuse the 79-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.