Cash-strapped Sudan clears overdue payments to World Bank

CAIRO (AP) — The Sudanese government says it cleared all of its past-due repayments to the World Bank. It’s a move that gives the country access to new types of international financing for the first time in decades. Sudan’s cabinet said in a statement Friday that the repayments allow Sudan to resume normal relations with the World Bank after nearly 30 years of suspension. Sudan’s more than $60 billion in foreign debt was accumulated under dictator Omar al-Bashir, who ruled until his ouster in 2019. Sudan had been designated a pariah country and is now ruled by a joint civilian military government.