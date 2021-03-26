China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials have briefed diplomats in Beijing on the research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization. The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The U.S. and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicizing a scientific study. The report is based on a visit by WHO experts to Wuhan, the city in China where COVID-19 cases were first reported.