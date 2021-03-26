Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul

Democrats are seizing on new voting restrictions in Georgia to focus attention on the fight to overhaul federal election laws. They’re setting up a standoff that carries echoes of the civil rights battles of a half-century ago. In fiery speeches, pointed statements and tweets, party leaders are decrying the law signed by the state’s Republican governor as specifically aimed at suppressing Black and Latino votes and a threat to democracy. President Joe Biden calls the law outrageous and says the Justice Department is looking into it. Gov. Brian Kemp has lashed back, accusing Biden of attempting to “destroy the sanctity and security of the ballot box.”