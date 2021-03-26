Democrats seek government records in Capitol riot probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are asking 10 federal agencies for documents and communications from the government as part of a wide-ranging investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and how it happened. Seven House committees that are looking into the insurrection sent letters Thursday to the agencies and also to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol Police and other security officials. The Democratic-led committees are ramping up their investigations as hopes for a bipartisan, independent commission to study the attack are fading. More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot, which was led by supporters of former President Donald Trump.