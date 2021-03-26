Dinner theater drops ‘Cinderella’ with mostly white cast

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis dinner theater has scrapped plans for a production of “Cinderella” because the cast was mostly white and it didn’t fit with its efforts to become more diverse. Instead of putting on the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will make its next production “Footloose.” The theater company cited its “ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion” in making the move. Artistic director Michael Brindisi says the cast did not align with its work toward equity and inclusivity because it was 98% white. Brindisi says he considered recasting, but ultimately decided to “start fresh with a clean slate.”