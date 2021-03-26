Editor sidelined after medical journal racism podcast outcry

The top editor at the Journal of the American Medical Association has been sidelined after outcry from Black physicians over a tweet and podcast on structural racism. The tweet read in part, “No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?” Critics called the podcast it promoted appalling. JAMA removed the podcast earlier this month and its editor-in-chief, Dr. Howard Bauchner, issued an apology. The AMA’s journal oversight committee is investigating. On Thursday, it placed Bauchner on administrative pending the outcome. Critics decry a lack of diversity among editors of major medical journals.