Emerging Leaders hosted community Diaper Drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an attempt to support children and parents in the community, Emerging Leaders hosted a diaper drive earlier this month.

An affinity group of United Way, Emerging Leaders encourages individuals to help make a difference in their community, focusing their efforts on promoting childhood and youth success, financial stability, and physical and mental well-being.

According to the Parenting Place, babies require up to 12 diapers per day. This is equivalent to about $100 per baby, per month, which many families struggle to afford. Staff at the organization stated they have seen this need for diapers continue to increase throughout the pandemic.

In total, the community donated 4,156 diapers, 2,564 wipes, and seven containers of formula during the drive which ran from March 1-19.

To learn more about Emerging Leaders, visit the group's Facebook or Instagram at @gruwemergingleaders.