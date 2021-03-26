EU medicines regulator approves new vaccine production sites

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has approved new manufacturing sites for coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca in a move that could significantly boost Europe’s supply of the shots. In a statement published on Friday, the EU medicines regulator said it had approved sites in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland for the COVID-19 vaccines made by the companies. The new approvals come amid the 27-nation bloc’s struggles to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination and repeated delivery delays and manufacturing problems. In addition, the EMA said it was granting “more flexible storage conditions” to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — which was cleared on the basis that it needed ultra-cold freezer temperatures for storage and delivery.