EU, Poland urge Belarus to release Polish minority leaders

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union and Poland have called for the release of Belarus’ Polish minority leaders detained there this week. A criminal case has been opened against Andżelika Borys, head of the non-political Union of Poles in Belarus, for allegedly inciting social hatred with the organization’s activity. The accusations could carry up to 12 years in prison. Belarus police also arrested prominent union member Andrzej Poczobut. They searched his home and the offices of the union, which organizes gatherings dedicated to Polish history and traditions. Some 300,000 ethnic Poles live in neighboring Belarus, about 3.1% of the country’s population.