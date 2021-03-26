Evers vetoes bill requiring plan for state workers to return

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican-supported bill that would have required him to submit a plan within three weeks for returning state employees to work out of their offices during the pandemic. Evers said in his veto message Friday that more state employees are scheduled to return to their offices starting April 5 and the goal is to resume normal operations this summer. Evers said he was vetoing the bill because it encroaches on his authority as governor to administer and oversee employment policy. Republicans have been pushing for state employees to return to their offices as COVID-19 case counts drop and vaccinations go up.