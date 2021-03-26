EXPLAINER: Sanctioned Myanmar army businesses span spectrum

BANGKOK (AP) — The two huge Myanmar military-controlled conglomerates targeted by U.S. and UK sanctions following the army coup last month span a wide spectrum of businesses. Human rights advocates applauded the decisions to target those companies and cut them off from dealings with banks and businesses in the United States and United Kingdom. They are still pushing for action against another powerful empire, the Myanmar Oil & Gas Enterprise, which does business with major foreign oil companies. It’s unclear just how big the impact of the sanctions will be on the military’s cash flow since Myanmar’s Asian neighbors have shied away from imposing their own restrictions on doing business with the junta.