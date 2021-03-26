Feds charge Arizona man in National Guard holdup in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Federal officials have charged a man accused of forcing off a West Texas road a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines, then holding 11 Guard soldiers at gunpoint. Federal prosecutors say 66-year-old Larry Harris of Willcox, Arizona, is charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. Police say Harris followed the three National Guard vans from a gas station and tried multiple times to run them off the road before turning his vehicle into oncoming traffic to stop them. He told police he stopped the vans because he believed people inside them had kidnapped a woman and child.