First hatch of 2021 happens at Decorah eagle nest

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Thursday, the Raptor Resource Project announced the newest bald eagle hatchling at the North Nest in Decorah.

The RRP said that the hatch happened at 7:21 a.m. on Thursday, and the parents fed and attempted to feed the eaglet multiple times throughout the day.

Feedings may be difficult initially, but will get easier as the hatchling strengthens neck muscles and its vision come more into focus!

You can view a livestream of the north nest here: